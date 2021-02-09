A peek at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Who has invested in It?

321 institutions hold shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.37% while institutional investors hold 58.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.98M, and float is at 136.88M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 55.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares valued at $562.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the FFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.61 million shares valued at $352.06 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 5.3 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $147.86 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $129.24 million.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.70 and a high of $41.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -39.13% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.74, the stock is 5.00% and 12.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 32.00% off its SMA200. FFIN registered 21.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.97.

The stock witnessed a 4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.74%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has around 1345 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $364.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.46 and Fwd P/E is 30.12. Profit margin for the company is 48.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.64% and 0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $125.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 213 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $39.15 per share for a total of $8339.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62034.0 shares.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Edwards Murray Hamilton (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $35.07 per share for $3507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38484.0 shares of the FFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, COPELAND DAVID L (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $35.21 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 252,164 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 25.43% up over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 6.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.53.