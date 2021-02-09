A peek at KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Who has invested in It?

5 institutions hold shares in KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.39% while institutional investors hold 20.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.52M, and float is at 1.47M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 11.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 65300.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.52% of the KBSF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 34005.0 shares valued at $64099.0 to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1841.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $3470.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1314.0 with a market value of $2476.0.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) is 58.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $5.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBSF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is 27.55% and 48.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 94.78% off its SMA200. KBSF registered 132.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4893.

The stock witnessed a 43.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.46%, and is 20.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.57% over the week and 15.62% over the month.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $11.72M and $11.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.47% and -20.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.50% this year.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 41.48% up over the past 12 months. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is 132.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.