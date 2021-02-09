A peek at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who has invested in It?

428 institutions hold shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.42% while institutional investors hold 78.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.43M, and float is at 58.03M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 76.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.49 million shares valued at $504.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the LECO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.43 million shares valued at $630.69 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.87 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $355.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $253.08 million.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is -0.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.29 and a high of $125.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LECO stock was last observed hovering at around $115.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.01% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.58% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.18, the stock is -2.17% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 18.28% off its SMA200. LECO registered 25.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.95.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.45 and Fwd P/E is 24.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.94% and -7.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $685.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flohn Thomas A, the company’s SVP; Pres, Asia Pacific Region. SEC filings show that Flohn Thomas A sold 5,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $118.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24723.0 shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Hedlund Steven B (EVP & Pres Inter’l & Americas) sold a total of 5,860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $114.12 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28988.0 shares of the LECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Ansberry Jennifer I (Ex.V.P. General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 6,602 shares at an average price of $113.41 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 11,728 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading 2.31% up over the past 12 months. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is 7.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.86.