A peek at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): Who has invested in It?

399 institutions hold shares in Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 104.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.82M, and float is at 58.48M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 102.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.29 million shares valued at $514.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.51% of the POWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.99 million shares valued at $331.8 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 4.69 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $259.85 million, while Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $130.44 million.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is 6.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.57 and a high of $99.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.02% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.57, the stock is -2.71% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 36.78% off its SMA200. POWI registered 69.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.10.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $452.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.13 and Fwd P/E is 39.95. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.06% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Power Integrations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $149.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barsan Radu, the company’s VP of Technology, Engineering. SEC filings show that Barsan Radu sold 2,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $85.08 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66105.0 shares.

Power Integrations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Barsan Radu (VP of Technology, Engineering) sold a total of 1,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $82.12 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68845.0 shares of the POWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BALAKRISHNAN BALU (President and CEO) disposed off 13,017 shares at an average price of $81.26 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 522,294 shares of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 94.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.