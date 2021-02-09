A peek at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF): Who has invested in It?

27 institutions hold shares in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.49% while institutional investors hold 34.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.07M, and float is at 4.95M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 27.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $1.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the RMCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $1.32 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.26 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $0.7 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.48 million.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) is 45.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $8.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMCF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is 30.34% and 34.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 53.45% off its SMA200. RMCF registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.55.

The stock witnessed a 41.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.92%, and is 29.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.95% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $29.03M and $23.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.37% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POPE GREGORY L, the company’s Sr. VP Franchise Development. SEC filings show that POPE GREGORY L sold 4,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $8.36 per share for a total of $35179.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39178.0 shares.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that POPE GREGORY L (Sr. VP Franchise Development) sold a total of 1,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $8.40 per share for $10853.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43386.0 shares of the RMCF stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) that is trading 0.01% up over the past 12 months. The Hershey Company (HSY) is -4.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13120.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.