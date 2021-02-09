Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

750 institutions hold shares in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.20M, and float is at 44.17M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 97.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.85 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.72% of the ABMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.13 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 2.95 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $816.01 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $625.36 million.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is 0.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.01 and a high of $387.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $327.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $425.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -33.0% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $325.86, the stock is -2.95% and 6.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 19.71% off its SMA200. ABMD registered 74.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $322.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $291.62.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.63%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 1536 employees, a market worth around $14.60B and $812.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.14 and Fwd P/E is 66.25. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.81% and -15.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abiomed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $231.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUHY DOROTHY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PUHY DOROTHY E sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $349.47 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2869.0 shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Greenfield Andrew J (VP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $366.00 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31930.0 shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Greenfield Andrew J (VP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $321.00 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 26,930 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 49.11% up over the past 12 months. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is 29.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.