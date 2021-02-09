AGCO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Now

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is 18.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $124.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $119.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.39% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -25.61% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $121.84, the stock is 6.57% and 16.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 58.90% off its SMA200. AGCO registered 82.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.84.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.48%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $9.23B and $9.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.86% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGCO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in AGCO Corporation (AGCO), with 13.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.53% while institutional investors hold 100.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.90M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 82.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.29 million shares valued at $393.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the AGCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.25 million shares valued at $541.34 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 3.42 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $254.26 million, while Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $243.86 million.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENSON P GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BENSON P GEORGE sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $93.13 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14271.0 shares.

AGCO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that BENSON P GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $93.03 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16271.0 shares of the AGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, DEML WOLFGANG (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $96.12 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 10,291 shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 17.50% up over the past 12 months. The Toro Company (TTC) is 22.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.