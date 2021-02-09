Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

236 institutions hold shares in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 93.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.15M, and float is at 58.19M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 91.67% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is River Road Asset Management, LLC with over 6.7 million shares valued at $167.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the ATSG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.96 million shares valued at $124.2 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.23 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $105.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 3.92 million with a market value of $122.88 million.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATSG stock was last observed hovering at around $27.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.06% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.50, the stock is 5.14% and -2.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.88% off its SMA200. ATSG registered 31.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.77%, and is 9.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has around 4380 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.91% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $414.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HETE JOSEPH C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HETE JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $27.29 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that HETE JOSEPH C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $31.22 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ATSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, HETE JOSEPH C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.87 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 567,557 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) that is trading 420.46% up over the past 12 months. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is 58.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.43.