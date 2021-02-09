Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) is 87.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALIM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 13.05% and 45.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 46.26% off its SMA200. ALIM registered 14.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.37.

The stock witnessed a 58.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.43%, and is 15.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $44.80M and $54.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.25% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.80%).

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $13.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM), with 838.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.35% while institutional investors hold 48.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.07M, and float is at 4.84M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 40.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $2.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the ALIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Palo Alto Investors Lp with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.58 million.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ashman Philip, the company’s Chief Operating Officer & SVP. SEC filings show that Ashman Philip bought 1,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $5922.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11957.0 shares.

Alimera Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $4.15 per share for $10377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42043.0 shares of the ALIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Myers C. Daniel (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.73 for $33650.0. The insider now directly holds 5,578 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM).

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -13.52% down over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 29.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.