Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

21 institutions hold shares in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.08% while institutional investors hold 13.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.01M, and float is at 2.81M with Short Float at 13.72%. Institutions hold 9.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $1.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the AHPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49517.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Investment Services, LLC which holds 35245.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 24700.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) is 46.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHPI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.28% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 13.89% and 29.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. AHPI registered 217.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.29.

The stock witnessed a 46.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.80%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $29.24M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.11% and -84.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.98% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is 4.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.