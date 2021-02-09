Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Volatility At 5.89%, Should You Add A Position?

150 institutions hold shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), with 7.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.20% while institutional investors hold 44.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.76M, and float is at 61.57M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 40.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.92 million shares valued at $56.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the ATEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cerity Partners LLC with 2.42 million shares valued at $16.06 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Penn Capital Management Co., Inc. which holds 2.07 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $13.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $12.45 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.73, the stock is 7.78% and 17.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 95.68% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 135.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.58.

The stock witnessed a 17.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.70%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $133.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 618.26% and -1.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $43.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sponsel David, the company’s EVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Sponsel David sold 89,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $9.47 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 08 that Hunsaker Craig E (EVP, People/Culture & GC) sold a total of 62,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 08 and was made at $8.62 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Black Jeffrey G. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.42 for $32100.0. The insider now directly holds 652,770 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 20.42% up over the past 12 months. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 20.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.