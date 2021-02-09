Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is -2.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.74 and a high of $22.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is -2.60% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.40% off its SMA200. AMBC registered -30.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a -8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is 5.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $690.77M and $170.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.85% and -33.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), with 408.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 81.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.18M, and float is at 45.37M with Short Float at 8.06%. Institutions hold 80.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.31 million shares valued at $96.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.77% of the AMBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.48 million shares valued at $57.17 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.06 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $26.31 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $25.63 million.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LeBlanc Claude, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LeBlanc Claude bought 8,425 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $98994.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radian Group Inc. (RDN) that is trading -16.12% down over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is 24.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.94.