Analysts suggest RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) could spike 3.98% in a year

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is 8.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $40.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.98% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.61% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.37, the stock is 2.24% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 19.40% off its SMA200. RMAX registered 0.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.73.

The stock witnessed a 4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.35%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $735.04M and $261.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.89 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.40% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $71.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX), with 509.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 102.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.20M, and float is at 18.05M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 99.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares valued at $126.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.76% of the RMAX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.03 million shares valued at $66.48 million to account for 10.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 1.8 million shares representing 9.72% and valued at over $59.05 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 9.65% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $65.09 million.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritchie Brett A, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ritchie Brett A sold 2,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17434.0 shares.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Predovich Daniel J. (Director) sold a total of 1,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $36.20 per share for $58970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6940.0 shares of the RMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Smith Serene M. (Chief of Staff & COO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.81 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 45,709 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX).

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) that is trading 36.95% up over the past 12 months. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is -8.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.