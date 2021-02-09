Analysts suggest Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) could spike 5.85% in a year

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) is 2.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $19.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSBF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $20.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 1.69% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 21.02% off its SMA200. WSBF registered 13.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.87.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.98%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) has around 824 employees, a market worth around $485.39M and $78.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is 59.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.20% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waterstone Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $13.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.00% while institutional investors hold 74.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.30M, and float is at 21.46M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 63.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.0 million shares valued at $31.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the WSBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.99 million shares valued at $30.9 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.84 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $34.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $18.36 million.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bartel Ellen Syburg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bartel Ellen Syburg sold 21,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $18.82 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17500.0 shares.

Waterstone Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Bartel Ellen Syburg (Director) sold a total of 20,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $18.57 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17500.0 shares of the WSBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Bartel Ellen Syburg (Director) disposed off 19,762 shares at an average price of $18.20 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 17,500 shares of Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF).

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading 28.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.