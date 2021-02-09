Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

200 institutions hold shares in Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH), with 233.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 117.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.15M, and float is at 14.91M with Short Float at 19.85%. Institutions hold 115.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.4 million shares valued at $59.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the ARCH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.36 million shares valued at $57.83 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $48.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $40.82 million.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is 19.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.80 and a high of $62.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCH stock was last observed hovering at around $49.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.49% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.42% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.21, the stock is 5.48% and 16.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 42.43% off its SMA200. ARCH registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.48.

The stock witnessed a 9.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.16%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $781.58M and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.50% and -16.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.91 with sales reaching $330.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.80% in year-over-year returns.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hamill Robert B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hamill Robert B. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $30.42 per share for a total of $60830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.