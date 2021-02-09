Are we looking at the next big move in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.25 and a high of $108.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARW stock was last observed hovering at around $100.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.28% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.12% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.69% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $102.69, the stock is -0.27% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. ARW registered 32.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.81.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.22%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $7.80B and $28.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.63% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2 with sales reaching $7.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Top Institutional Holders

583 institutions hold shares in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), with 603.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 98.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.39M, and float is at 74.80M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 98.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.68 million shares valued at $746.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.16% of the ARW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.12 million shares valued at $559.79 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 3.58 million shares representing 4.73% and valued at over $281.28 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $274.71 million.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melvin Vincent P, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Melvin Vincent P sold 3,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $89.10 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26441.0 shares.

Arrow Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kostalnick Charles II (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $87.85 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8575.0 shares of the ARW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, LONG MICHAEL J (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 53,768 shares at an average price of $87.93 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 143,476 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 7.17% up over the past 12 months. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) is 321.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.