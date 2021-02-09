Are we looking at the next big move in NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)?

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is 3.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.55 and a high of $80.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUVA stock was last observed hovering at around $57.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -21.56% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.35, the stock is 3.50% and 10.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. NUVA registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.60%, and is 9.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $1.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.38% and -27.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuVasive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $299.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 414.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in NuVasive Inc. (NUVA), with 366.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 109.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.26M, and float is at 50.92M with Short Float at 7.78%. Institutions hold 108.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.39 million shares valued at $310.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.46% of the NUVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.27 million shares valued at $353.14 million to account for 12.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.72 million shares representing 9.20% and valued at over $229.07 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $98.71 million.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAPPS VICKIE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAPPS VICKIE L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $48.23 per share for a total of $96460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

NuVasive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Link Matthew (President) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $67.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82595.0 shares of the NUVA stock.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) that is trading 20.40% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -0.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.