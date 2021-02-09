Are we looking at the next big move in Pool Corporation (POOL)?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is -3.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.35 and a high of $401.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POOL stock was last observed hovering at around $359.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $390.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.26% off the consensus price target high of $405.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.24% lower than the price target low of $355.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $359.40, the stock is -1.78% and 0.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 14.84% off its SMA200. POOL registered 58.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $366.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $340.63.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Pool Corporation (POOL) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.04 and Fwd P/E is 38.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.14% and -10.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.90%).

Pool Corporation (POOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pool Corporation (POOL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $699.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Top Institutional Holders

709 institutions hold shares in Pool Corporation (POOL), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 98.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.12M, and float is at 38.88M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 95.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.92 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the POOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.43 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $714.52 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $556.67 million.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Pool Corporation (POOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, the company’s VICE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold 15,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $386.85 per share for a total of $5.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60342.0 shares.

Pool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that St Romain Kenneth G (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $380.95 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90890.0 shares of the POOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Joslin Mark W (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO) disposed off 3,799 shares at an average price of $370.09 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 100,505 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL).

Pool Corporation (POOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 41.34% up over the past 12 months. Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is 200.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.51% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.