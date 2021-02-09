Are we looking at the next big move in The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)?

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is 54.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $76.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLCE stock was last observed hovering at around $74.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.99% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -84.79% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $77.61, the stock is 19.29% and 42.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 109.92% off its SMA200. PLCE registered 17.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.26.

The stock witnessed a 42.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 190.35%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.31. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 739.03% and 1.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $420.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), with 857.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.88% while institutional investors hold 139.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.64M, and float is at 13.73M with Short Float at 37.51%. Institutions hold 131.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.29 million shares valued at $114.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.70% of the PLCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.33 million shares valued at $37.63 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $32.4 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 6.90% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $28.53 million.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swan Leah, the company’s EVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Swan Leah bought 4,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $20.21 per share for a total of $99433.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87143.0 shares.

The Children’s Place Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that BOLAND ELIZABETH J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $39.19 per share for $78380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5976.0 shares of the PLCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, BACHMAN JOHN E. (Director) acquired 3,200 shares at an average price of $24.94 for $79808.0. The insider now directly holds 12,348 shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -9.86% down over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is 24.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.59.