Are we looking at the next big move in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)?

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.61 and a high of $427.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWW stock was last observed hovering at around $367.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.91% off its average median price target of $405.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.75% off the consensus price target high of $455.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.64% lower than the price target low of $322.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $378.81, the stock is -0.88% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. GWW registered 26.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $395.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $375.86.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.01%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has around 23800 employees, a market worth around $20.56B and $11.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.35 and Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.83% and -11.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Analyst Forecasts

W.W. Grainger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.36 with sales reaching $3.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Top Institutional Holders

984 institutions hold shares in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), with 7.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.66% while institutional investors hold 85.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 47.48M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 73.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.46 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the GWW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.94 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 3.71 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $822.56 million.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOWARD JOHN L, the company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that HOWARD JOHN L sold 18,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $403.79 per share for a total of $7.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39567.0 shares.

W.W. Grainger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Macpherson Donald G (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 14,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $356.05 per share for $5.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54485.0 shares of the GWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Okray Thomas B (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,572 shares at an average price of $355.30 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 6,231 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 19.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.