Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) is 6.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.95 and a high of $90.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARNA stock was last observed hovering at around $81.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.86% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.97, the stock is 4.90% and 10.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 19.74% off its SMA200. ARNA registered 59.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.30.

The stock witnessed a 5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is 6.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.77% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.20%).

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.85 with sales reaching $510k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -192.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -99.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), with 110.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 92.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.78M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 91.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.33 million shares valued at $398.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the ARNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.12 million shares valued at $383.15 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.24 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $317.0 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $231.85 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisicki Robert, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Lisicki Robert sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $78.87 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9441.0 shares.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Dallas Jayson Donald Alexander (Director) sold a total of 1,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $80.50 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5308.0 shares of the ARNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Munshi Amit (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $80.14 for $4.01 million. The insider now directly holds 7,750 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA).

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Athersys Inc. (ATHX) that is trading 105.19% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.91.