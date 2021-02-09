ARLP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Now

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is 41.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARLP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -15.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 15.33% and 25.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 70.31% off its SMA200. ARLP registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 29.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.42%, and is 14.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has around 3602 employees, a market worth around $802.51M and $1.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.95. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.44% and -31.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $358.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), with 40.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.76% while institutional investors hold 18.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.20M, and float is at 86.80M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 12.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC with over 5.49 million shares valued at $24.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.31% of the ARLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnolia Group, LLC with 5.09 million shares valued at $22.78 million to account for 4.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.81 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $5.03 million, while Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $6.91 million.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fouch Robert J, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Fouch Robert J bought 46,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46318.0 shares.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Fouch Robert J (VP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 59,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.25 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ARLP stock.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading -9.65% down over the past 12 months. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is 8.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.