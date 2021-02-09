Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -2.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $92.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $83.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.01% off the consensus price target high of $129.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.24% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.55, the stock is 1.15% and 25.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 105.93% off its SMA200. ARVN registered 61.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.18.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 271.01%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $24.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 319.46% and -11.02% from its 52-week high.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78 with sales reaching $6.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.20% in year-over-year returns.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.04% while institutional investors hold 87.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 30.30M with Short Float at 5.93%. Institutions hold 76.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.48 million shares valued at $105.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the ARVN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.67 million shares valued at $86.72 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canaan Partners IX LLC which holds 3.59 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $304.86 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $239.14 million.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ratcliffe Liam, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ratcliffe Liam bought 142,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Arvinas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Kennedy Edward Moore Jr. (Director) bought a total of 8,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $23.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42718.0 shares of the ARVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Peck Ronald (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,256 shares at an average price of $27.46 for $34490.0. The insider now directly holds 2,754 shares of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN).