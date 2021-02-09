Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

452 institutions hold shares in Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), with 395.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 101.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.78M, and float is at 67.45M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 101.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.48 million shares valued at $820.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the AZPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.0 million shares valued at $760.17 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.26 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $539.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 3.68 million with a market value of $479.52 million.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is 20.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.07 and a high of $151.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZPN stock was last observed hovering at around $151.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.59% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.17% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -37.75% lower than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.03, the stock is 10.98% and 15.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 32.56% off its SMA200. AZPN registered 21.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.63.

The stock witnessed a 11.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.94%, and is 17.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has around 503 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $688.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.96 and Fwd P/E is 30.69. Profit margin for the company is 44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.90% and 3.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $169.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hague John, the company’s EVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Hague John sold 3,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $144.21 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20636.0 shares.

Aspen Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Johnsen Karl E (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $141.88 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23713.0 shares of the AZPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Johnsen Karl E (Senior Vice President and CFO) disposed off 1,289 shares at an average price of $128.01 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 15,139 shares of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN).

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PTC Inc. (PTC) that is trading 70.08% up over the past 12 months. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 21.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.