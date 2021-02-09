Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 22.39% Change This Year

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) is 22.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASUR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.69, the stock is 8.78% and 12.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 22.57% off its SMA200. ASUR registered 2.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a 20.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.61%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $153.12M and $66.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.74. Distance from 52-week low is 102.09% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asure Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $16.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Asure Software Inc. (ASUR), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.25% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.87M, and float is at 12.77M with Short Float at 10.63%. Institutions hold 64.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $13.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the ASUR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 1.41 million shares valued at $10.65 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 1.16 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $8.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $6.53 million.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Red Oak Partners, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Red Oak Partners, LLC sold 30,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $7.56 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Asure Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that GILL DANIEL M (Director) sold a total of 1,026,332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $6.40 per share for $6.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ASUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Drew William Carl (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.68 for $66750.0. The insider now directly holds 17,165 shares of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR).

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.65% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.72.