AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is 14.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $44.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUDC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $31.44, the stock is 1.45% and 7.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.92% off its SMA200. AUDC registered 38.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.79%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $220.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.11 and Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.33% and -30.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AudioCodes Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $57.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 541.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), with 8.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.68% while institutional investors hold 52.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.21M, and float is at 24.02M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 38.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 2.12 million shares valued at $66.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the AUDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 1.06 million shares valued at $33.35 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $31.11 million, while Copeland Capital Management, LLC holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $27.2 million.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 36.07% up over the past 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is 5.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.