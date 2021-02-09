Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

378 institutions hold shares in Autoliv Inc. (ALV), with 140.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 44.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.30M, and float is at 87.21M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 44.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd with over 5.91 million shares valued at $430.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the ALV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.71 million shares valued at $249.3 million to account for 3.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Holocene Advisors, LP which holds 1.67 million shares representing 1.91% and valued at over $121.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $114.99 million.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.16 and a high of $95.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALV stock was last observed hovering at around $94.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.07% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.98, the stock is 4.46% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 24.35% off its SMA200. ALV registered 26.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.09%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has around 65300 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $7.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.90% and -0.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autoliv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $2.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mogefors Svante. SEC filings show that Mogefors Svante sold 2,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $89.45 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10031.0 shares.

Autoliv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Oldorff Frithjof (President, Autoliv Europe) sold a total of 1,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $80.95 per share for $88640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1879.0 shares of the ALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, GARCEAU DANIEL (President, Autoliv Americas) disposed off 752 shares at an average price of $61.08 for $45932.0. The insider now directly holds 68 shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 7.44% up over the past 12 months. Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is 19.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.