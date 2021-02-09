Aware Inc. (AWRE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AWRE Stock Is Going Next

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is 53.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is 26.54% and 42.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 14.23% at the moment leaves the stock 71.57% off its SMA200. AWRE registered 55.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.13.

The stock witnessed a 35.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.02%, and is 35.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Aware Inc. (AWRE) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $110.45M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.34% and 13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Aware Inc. (AWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aware Inc. (AWRE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -779.00% this year.

Aware Inc. (AWRE) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Aware Inc. (AWRE), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.11% while institutional investors hold 61.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.48M, and float is at 12.55M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 36.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 1.85 million shares valued at $4.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the AWRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.66 million shares valued at $4.48 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.93 million shares representing 4.33% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $2.44 million.

Aware Inc. (AWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Aware Inc. (AWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eckel Robert A, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Eckel Robert A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $27895.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Aware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Barcelo David Brian (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $2.74 per share for $41150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the AWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, STAFFORD JOHN S III (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.81 for $14045.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Aware Inc. (AWRE).

Aware Inc. (AWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 34.87% up over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is 581.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.