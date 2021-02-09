Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BNFT Stock Is Going Next

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -20.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.44, the stock is 5.96% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.52% off its SMA200. BNFT registered -20.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.48%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) has around 1560 employees, a market worth around $441.14M and $279.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.11% and -24.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benefitfocus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $74.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT), with 3.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.50% while institutional investors hold 98.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.26M, and float is at 28.50M with Short Float at 8.38%. Institutions hold 86.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co with over 3.1 million shares valued at $34.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the BNFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.33 million shares valued at $33.69 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $24.98 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $23.11 million.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fini Annmarie, the company’s Exec. VP Customer Success Org.. SEC filings show that Fini Annmarie sold 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $8.15 per share for a total of $26447.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48707.0 shares.

Benefitfocus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Restivo James P (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 6,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $8.15 per share for $56186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75612.0 shares of the BNFT stock.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 4.24% higher over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.06.