Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Volatility At 4.73%, Should You Add A Position?

78 institutions hold shares in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), with 94.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.99% while institutional investors hold 7.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.23M, and float is at 155.03M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 4.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.15 million shares valued at $67.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.86% of the BSY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.51 million shares valued at $47.31 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 1.36 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $42.63 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $31.44 million.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 14.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $54.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $46.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.32% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -49.48% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.34, the stock is 0.04% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 22.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.30%, and is 8.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 1145 employees, a market worth around $12.49B and $784.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.29 and Fwd P/E is 73.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.63% and -15.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $212.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.50% this year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hollister David J.. SEC filings show that Hollister David J. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $30.80 per share for a total of $9.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.76 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Griswold Kirk B. (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $30.80 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the BSY stock.