BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.83% Change This Year

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE: MVF) is 2.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is 2.92% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. MVF registered 0.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.18%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 0.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 52.21. Distance from 52-week low is 55.94% and -1.56% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Analyst Forecasts

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF), with institutional investors hold 20.30% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 20.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bramshill Investments, LLC with over 2.74 million shares valued at $23.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the MVF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with 1.59 million shares valued at $13.8 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Karpus Management Inc which holds 1.13 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $9.84 million, while Robinson Capital Management, LLC holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $8.63 million.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by J.P. Morgan Taxable PUTTERs/Ta, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that J.P. Morgan Taxable PUTTERs/Ta sold 2,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $100000.00 per share for a total of $243.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Castellano Michael J (Director) bought a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $9.09 per share for $11362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1250.0 shares of the MVF stock.