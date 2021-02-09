Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

143 institutions hold shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE), with 16.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.90% while institutional investors hold 79.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.42M, and float is at 18.27M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 42.08% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 2.11 million shares valued at $20.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the CSTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 1.93 million shares valued at $18.87 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.83 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $23.54 million, while Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $11.16 million.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) is 7.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.65 and a high of $14.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is 5.32% and 11.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 6.22% at the moment leaves the stock 22.79% off its SMA200. CSTE registered 3.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) has around 1501 employees, a market worth around $477.20M and $483.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.07 and Fwd P/E is 21.29. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.92% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesarstone Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $102.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE): Who are the competitors?

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.