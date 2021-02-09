Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

224 institutions hold shares in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA), with 5.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.47% while institutional investors hold 76.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.89M, and float is at 41.82M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 68.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.63 million shares valued at $54.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.29% of the CARA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.18 million shares valued at $40.44 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RHO Capital Partners Inc which holds 2.8 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $35.62 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $28.63 million.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is 28.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $21.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.46, the stock is 4.52% and 17.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 23.34% off its SMA200. CARA registered 13.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.54.

The stock witnessed a 20.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.10%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $981.37M and $27.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.14% and -10.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.40%).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $48.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 230.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 978.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goncalves Joana, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Goncalves Joana sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $20.12 per share for a total of $40240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28075.0 shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Terrillion Scott (Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C.) sold a total of 1,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $15.30 per share for $29774.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42436.0 shares of the CARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. (Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D) disposed off 2,812 shares at an average price of $15.30 for $43024.0. The insider now directly holds 109,680 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.58% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.12.