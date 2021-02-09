Check out this: Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) could be on the verge of a big rally

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is 10.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.34 and a high of $73.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBSH stock was last observed hovering at around $71.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.14% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -36.64% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.42, the stock is 3.96% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 21.74% off its SMA200. CBSH registered 9.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.41.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.64%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has around 4825 employees, a market worth around $8.42B and $893.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.83 and Fwd P/E is 20.89. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.09% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $345.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Top Institutional Holders

460 institutions hold shares in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 71.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.26M, and float is at 105.25M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 69.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.24 million shares valued at $548.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the CBSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.4 million shares valued at $617.63 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.78 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $417.16 million, while Commerce Bank N.A. (Missouri) holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 7.08 million with a market value of $379.77 million.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURIK JEFFREY M., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that BURIK JEFFREY M. sold 2,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $69.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11821.0 shares.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that BARTH KEVIN G (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57896.0 shares of the CBSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, KEMPER DAVID W (Director) disposed off 17,980 shares at an average price of $68.10 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,152,365 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -8.24% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is -13.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.94.