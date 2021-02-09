Check out this: The Lovesac Company (LOVE) could be on the verge of a big rally

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is 28.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $61.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOVE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.98% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.38% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.19, the stock is 3.41% and 23.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock 83.08% off its SMA200. LOVE registered 412.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.16.

The stock witnessed a 16.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.03%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $808.53M and $283.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 213.09. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1281.48% and -10.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $116.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.73% while institutional investors hold 118.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.56M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 22.44%. Institutions hold 104.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.46 million shares valued at $40.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the LOVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 0.9 million shares valued at $24.98 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $24.41 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $20.92 million.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at The Lovesac Company (LOVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Shawn David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nelson Shawn David sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $49.34 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Lovesac Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that HEYER ANDREW R (Director) sold a total of 3,342 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $50.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the LOVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Satori Capital, LLC (Affiliate of reporting person) disposed off 69,474 shares at an average price of $48.16 for $3.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,037,670 shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE).