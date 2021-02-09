Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.93% Change This Year

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.46 and a high of $40.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $37.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.4% off the consensus price target high of $40.35 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -29.85% lower than the price target low of $30.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.98, the stock is -0.61% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 3.54% off its SMA200. CHT registered 8.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.70.

The stock witnessed a 0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 0.92% over the month.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) has around 32611 employees, a market worth around $30.00B and $7.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.68 and Fwd P/E is 25.64. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.12% and -3.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT), with institutional investors hold 2.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.75M, and float is at 455.54M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 2.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.93 million shares valued at $142.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the CHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.57 million shares valued at $129.5 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 3.41 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $123.71 million, while Aperio Group LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $79.8 million.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KT Corporation (KT) that is trading 1.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.43.