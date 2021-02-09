ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Is Up 54.19% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is 54.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is 31.11% and 39.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 13.27% at the moment leaves the stock 56.48% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 90.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3426.

The stock witnessed a 42.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.74%, and is 19.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $64.68M and $26.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.49% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), with 13.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.70% while institutional investors hold 23.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.00M, and float is at 5.68M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 7.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.93% of the CLRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.35 million shares valued at $0.81 million to account for 1.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $0.8 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAGLEY EDWARD D, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 6,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $14435.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.42 per share for $6096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.34 million shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $24750.0. The insider now directly holds 8,339,822 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is 152.26% higher over the past 12 months. Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) is 100.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -275.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.