Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is 4.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $114.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPA stock was last observed hovering at around $79.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.47% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -34.23% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.54, the stock is 1.91% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 38.34% off its SMA200. CPA registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.18.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.85%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has around 8877 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 830.31. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.58% and -29.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copa Holdings S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.15 with sales reaching $155.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -70.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.10% in year-over-year returns.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), with institutional investors hold 111.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.51M, and float is at 31.39M with Short Float at 12.62%. Institutions hold 111.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.9 million shares valued at $246.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.62% of the CPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 3.12 million shares valued at $240.72 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.54 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $128.03 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.91% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $124.81 million.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -25.35% down over the past 12 months. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is 1.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.11.