CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

149 institutions hold shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 86.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.70M, and float is at 56.62M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 17.59 million shares valued at $95.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.24% of the CPLG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 4.82 million shares valued at $26.26 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.5 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $30.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.67% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $21.14 million.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is 16.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $10.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPLG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.00, the stock is 13.22% and 16.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 46.76% off its SMA200. CPLG registered -17.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 17.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.17%, and is 17.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $461.76M and $495.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.97% and -20.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.30% in year-over-year returns.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loeb David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loeb David bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $11780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24815.0 shares.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Loeb David (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $3.66 per share for $5490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22815.0 shares of the CPLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Loeb David (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $12030.0. The insider now directly holds 16,059 shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG).