Crane Co. (CR) – The 12.41% Upside Potential Remains

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.77 and a high of $89.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.01% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.21, the stock is 4.08% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 35.80% off its SMA200. CR registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.41.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.37%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Crane Co. (CR) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.30% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Crane Co. (CR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crane Co. (CR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crane Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $758.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Crane Co. (CR) Top Institutional Holders

429 institutions hold shares in Crane Co. (CR), with 8.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.24% while institutional investors hold 80.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.10M, and float is at 49.33M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 68.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.38 million shares valued at $219.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the CR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.98 million shares valued at $309.1 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 2.13 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $106.82 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $139.75 million.

Crane Co. (CR) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Crane Co. (CR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Donald G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cook Donald G sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $76.41 per share for a total of $38205.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3036.0 shares.

Crane Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that SALOVAARA KRISTIAN ROBERT (VP, Business Development) sold a total of 22,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $57.81 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31862.0 shares of the CR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, MITCHELL MAX H (President and CEO) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $46.27 for $69405.0. The insider now directly holds 229,363 shares of Crane Co. (CR).

Crane Co. (CR): Who are the competitors?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 34.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.