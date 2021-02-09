CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) up 28.32% since start of the year

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is 28.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $35.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -73.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.12, the stock is 5.58% and 16.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock 12.87% off its SMA200. CVI registered -43.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.25.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.61%, and is 12.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1486 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $4.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.90% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.20% in year-over-year returns.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), with 7.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 94.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.50M, and float is at 29.32M with Short Float at 8.25%. Institutions hold 94.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 million shares valued at $881.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 70.82% of the CVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.23 million shares valued at $48.1 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.17 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $39.22 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $22.38 million.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -22.91% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -21.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.