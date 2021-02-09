Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Is Up 21.37% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) is 21.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 11.74% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 55.87% off its SMA200. LYL registered 113.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4815 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1045.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.80%, and is 27.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.03% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $26.84M and $-0.64M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 234.12% and -42.51% from its 52-week high.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.08% while institutional investors hold 0.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 5.70M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 20873.0 shares valued at $21290.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the LYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ground Swell Capital, LLC with 12162.0 shares valued at $28459.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 65.48% up over the past 12 months. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 34.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -398.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 46380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.