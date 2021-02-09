Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Volatility At 5.94%, Should You Add A Position?

241 institutions hold shares in Enova International Inc. (ENVA), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.88% while institutional investors hold 80.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.67M, and float is at 30.32M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 77.82% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.62 million shares valued at $139.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.77% of the ENVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 million shares valued at $39.75 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.27 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $37.22 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $34.74 million.

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is 14.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.19% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.42, the stock is 14.84% and 18.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 57.61% off its SMA200. ENVA registered 37.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.85.

The stock witnessed a 7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.62%, and is 24.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $929.05M and $707.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.69 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.50% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enova International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $270.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.40% in year-over-year returns.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Enova International Inc. (ENVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fisher David sold 19,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $25.12 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Enova International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Fisher David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $25.81 per share for $84786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the ENVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Fisher David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 36,590 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 428,432 shares of Enova International Inc. (ENVA).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 347.21% up over the past 12 months. Air Lease Corporation (AL) is 0.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.77.