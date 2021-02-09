Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Volatility At 2.17%, Should You Add A Position?

1,327 institutions hold shares in Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX), with 399.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 96.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.81M, and float is at 88.69M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 96.45% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.25 million shares valued at $8.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the EQIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.83 million shares valued at $4.88 billion to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.54 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $2.69 billion, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $2.57 billion.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is 4.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $477.87 and a high of $839.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQIX stock was last observed hovering at around $754.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.88% off its average median price target of $850.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $924.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -4.97% lower than the price target low of $712.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $747.41, the stock is 3.28% and 5.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. EQIX registered 23.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $709.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $747.34.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) has around 8378 employees, a market worth around $65.94B and $5.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 146.75 and Fwd P/E is 88.08. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.40% and -11.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Insider Activity

A total of 181 insider transactions have happened at Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 136 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyers Charles J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Meyers Charles J sold 1,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $727.29 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11195.0 shares.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Meyers Charles J (CEO and President) sold a total of 4,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $716.77 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12524.0 shares of the EQIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, STROHMEYER KARL (Chief Customer & Rev Officer) disposed off 3,020 shares at an average price of $716.95 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 9,331 shares of Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX).

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -14.87% down over the past 12 months. Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is 22.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.