Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) – The 40.09% Upside Potential Remains

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is 8.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYEN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is 0.56% and 20.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 69.53% off its SMA200. EYEN registered 51.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.31%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 493.69% and -9.10% from its 52-week high.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), with 9.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.94% while institutional investors hold 14.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.21M, and float is at 15.61M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 9.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.61 million shares valued at $1.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.45% of the EYEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.41 million shares valued at $1.29 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fairpointe Capital LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 97200.0 with a market value of $0.3 million.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GANDOLFO JOHN P, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GANDOLFO JOHN P bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $13600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Eyenovia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Grant Stuart M. (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $3.55 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.22 million shares of the EYEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, Grant Stuart M. (10% Owner) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,119,748 shares of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN).