Ferrari N.V. (RACE) down -9.08% since start of the year

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is -9.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.73 and a high of $233.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RACE stock was last observed hovering at around $202.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.0% off its average median price target of $240.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $304.98 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -54.9% lower than the price target low of $134.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.68, the stock is -1.19% and -3.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. RACE registered 25.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $219.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.75.

The stock witnessed a -6.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.77%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 46.53 and Fwd P/E is 37.00. Distance from 52-week low is 63.38% and -10.69% from its 52-week high.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferrari N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Top Institutional Holders

777 institutions hold shares in Ferrari N.V. (RACE), with 62.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.75% while institutional investors hold 58.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.75M, and float is at 163.97M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 38.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 12.07 million shares valued at $2.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.51% of the RACE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.67 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.85 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $707.88 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $368.14 million.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE): Who are the competitors?

