Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) is -11.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.03 and a high of $28.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHTX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.84, the stock is -4.44% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -6.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.02.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.50%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $649.38M and $0.18M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.16% and -36.88% from its 52-week high.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.10% this year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX), with 4.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.26% while institutional investors hold 43.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.40M, and float is at 31.94M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 37.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.67 million shares valued at $13.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.88% of the FHTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 93070.0 shares valued at $1.89 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DECICCO CARL, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that DECICCO CARL bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $88000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener (10% Owner) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $16.00 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.33 million shares of the FHTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Former 10% Owner) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,231,081 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX).