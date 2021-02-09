FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

328 institutions hold shares in FormFactor Inc. (FORM), with 676.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 92.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.03M, and float is at 76.66M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 92.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.68 million shares valued at $502.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the FORM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.23 million shares valued at $205.09 million to account for 10.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 5.09 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $126.97 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.48% of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $124.92 million.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.35 and a high of $50.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FORM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.65% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.25, the stock is 0.67% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 43.95% off its SMA200. FORM registered 81.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.46.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.81%, and is 8.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has around 1836 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $693.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.48 and Fwd P/E is 26.35. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.87% and -8.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FormFactor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $183M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at FormFactor Inc. (FORM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SLESSOR MIKE, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that SLESSOR MIKE sold 14,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $38.74 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

FormFactor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca (Director) sold a total of 5,992 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $37.59 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FORM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, ROGAS EDWARD JR (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $33.45 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 33,000 shares of FormFactor Inc. (FORM).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 26.87% up over the past 12 months. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 72.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.