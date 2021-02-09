GOGL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Now

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is 10.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $5.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.35% off the consensus price target high of $9.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.62% lower than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is -0.74% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 28.69% off its SMA200. GOGL registered 21.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.14.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.59%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $718.08M and $683.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.17% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $138.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), with 51.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.16% while institutional investors hold 34.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.28M, and float is at 91.47M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 22.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.56 million shares valued at $9.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.78% of the GOGL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 2.35 million shares valued at $8.99 million to account for 1.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Platinum Investment Management Ltd which holds 1.3 million shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $4.97 million, while MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.52 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading -14.49% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is 21.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.