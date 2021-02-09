Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

106 institutions hold shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), with 208.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 14.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 6.48 million shares valued at $97.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the GSBD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.4 million shares valued at $21.09 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 0.93 million shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $17.79 million, while Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $10.96 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is -3.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSBD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.74% off the consensus price target high of $19.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.38, the stock is 0.68% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 10.85% off its SMA200. GSBD registered -14.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.83%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 60.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.75% and -18.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $60.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.50% in year-over-year returns.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Evans Carlos E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Evans Carlos E bought 2,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $18.71 per share for a total of $49875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14446.0 shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Walter Jordan (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 2,845 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $13.75 per share for $39107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4577.0 shares of the GSBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Lamm, Jonathan acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $13.40 for $13398.0. The insider now directly holds 10,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD).